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Team24 Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 97.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Team24 Consumer Products declined 97.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.80% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.980 0 1.540 0 OPM %8.160 -20.780 - PBDT0.080.06 33 0.32-0.20 LP PBT0.080.06 33 0.32-0.20 LP NP0.072.80 -98 0.312.54 -88

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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