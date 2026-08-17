Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Bilcare Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Pakka Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2026.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Bilcare Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Pakka Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2026.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 0.6 at 17-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 81.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 52.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 156 shares in the past one month. Bilcare Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 92.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7689 shares in the past one month. Uflex Ltd jumped 19.30% to Rs 583.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41966 shares in the past one month.