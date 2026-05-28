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Teamo Productions HQ reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 15.19 crore

Net loss of Teamo Productions HQ reported to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 15.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.04% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.38% to Rs 112.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.1915.82 -4 112.3564.80 73 OPM %-54.84-3.35 --4.682.33 - PBDT-8.240.26 PL 0.534.86 -89 PBT-8.290.24 PL 0.414.83 -92 NP-6.240.13 PL 0.103.38 -97

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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