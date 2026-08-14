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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 811.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 811.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 33.68 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 811.27% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 33.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.6828.27 19 OPM %25.180.78 -PBDT8.751.01 766 PBT8.710.99 780 NP6.470.71 811

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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