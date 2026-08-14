Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 811.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 33.68 croreNet profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 811.27% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 33.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.6828.27 19 OPM %25.180.78 -PBDT8.751.01 766 PBT8.710.99 780 NP6.470.71 811
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