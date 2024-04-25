Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ to Rs 661 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ to Rs 661 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 29.51% to Rs 661 crore despite of 1.76% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 12,871.3 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, Tech Mahindra's net profit dropped 40.86% while revenue fell 6.17% in Q3 FY24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,407.8 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024, up 22.8% QoQ and down 30.3% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 10.9% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 8.8% in Q3 FY24 and 14.7% in Q4 FY23.

In terms of dollars (USD), revenue stood at $1,548.2 million in Q4 FY24, registering a de-growth of 1.6% QoQ and 7.2% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue declined by 0.8% QoQ and down 6.4% YoY. Profit after tax was at $79.7 million, up 29.5% QoQ and down 41.5% YoY. Free cash flow was at $129 million in the March quarter.

During the quarter, EBITDA was at $169.2 million, up 22.9% QoQ and down 31.1% YoY. EBITDA margin came in at 10.9% in Q4 FY24, up 220 bps QoQ.

The IT firm secured net new deals worth $500 million in Q4 FY24 as against $381 million in Q3 FY24 and $592 million reported in Q4 FY23.

Total headcount was at 145,455, registering a decline of 1% QoQ and 4.6% YoY. The last twelve month (LTM) IT attrition rate was constant at 10% in Q4 FY24 as compared to Q3 FY24, while in Q4 FY23 attrition rate was 15%.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 51.2% to Rs 2357.8 crore on 2.43% decline in revenue to Rs 51,995.5 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Cash and cash equivalent was at Rs 7,911.5 crore as of 31 March 2024, compared with Rs 7,012.3 crore as of 31 December 2023 and Rs 7,435.1 crore as of 31 March 2023.

Rohit Anand, CFO of Tech Mahindra said, With another quarter of robust cash generation, we have reported improvement in deal wins and operating margins in Q4FY'24, which has enabled consistent dividend distribution. We are confident that our actions will lead to steady earnings growth in the coming years. We will continue to focus on operational excellence and cost savings to deliver superior shareholder returns.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share for FY24. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before, 9 August 2024.

Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

Shares of Tech Mahindra added 0.34% to end at Rs 1,190.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Chennai Petro hits life high as Q4 PAT climbs 70% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 55/sh

TCS Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 12,434 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Bosch hits 52-week high after Q3 PAT climbs 62% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 205/- share

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

Mahindra Finance slumps after uncovering Rs 150 crore in retail vehicle loans business

Laurus Lab slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to 76 cr

Vedanta PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 1,369 cr in Q4 FY24

Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Welspun Living approves divestment of stake held in Welspun Global Services and Welspun Transformation Services

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story