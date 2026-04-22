Tech Mahindra reported a steady Q4 FY26 performance, supported by strong deal momentum.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 16.0% YoY to Rs 1,353.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,166.7 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, PAT increased 20.6% from Rs 1,122.0 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue came in at Rs 15,076.1 crore, up 12.6% YoY and 4.7% QoQ, versus Rs 13,384.0 crore a year ago and Rs 14,393.2 crore in the previous quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 2,565.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37.4% YoY and 8.4% QoQ. EBIT stood at Rs 2,084 crore during the quarter, up 10.2% QoQ, up 48.3% YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,790.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22.3% YoY and 0.7% QoQ. On the cost front, cost of services rose 9.7% YoY and 3.7% QoQ to Rs 10,401.8 crore, while SG&A expenses increased 3.6% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to Rs 2,109.0 crore. Depreciation and amortisation rose 4.1% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to Rs 481.1 crore. Other income turned negative at Rs (204.7) crore during the quarter, compared with a positive Rs 172.7 crore in Q4 FY25, weighing slightly on overall profitability. For the full year, Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,810.9 crore in FY26, up 13.2% from Rs 4,253.0 crore in FY25. Revenue rose 7.2% to Rs 56,815.4 crore, while profit before tax increased 21.1% to Rs 6,845.5 crore from Rs 5,653.2 crore last year. EBIT was at Rs 7,152 crore, up 39.2% YoY.