Techno Electric & Engineering Company dropped 12.08% to Rs 1,207.10 after the company reported a decline in quarterly profitability despite decent revenue growth.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 114.51 crore in Q4 FY26, down 14.96% YoY and 3.97% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 23.81% YoY to Rs 1,010.04 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 15.80% QoQ from Rs 872.2 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 155.36 crore in Q4 FY26, down 10.9% YoY but up 7.82% QoQ.

On the cost front, raw material costs increased 26.96% YoY to Rs 811.75 crore, while employee expenses rose 33.78% YoY to Rs 28.71 crore. Interest costs climbed 56.51% YoY to Rs 5.65 crore, while depreciation expenses increased 70.88% YoY to Rs 3.11 crore.

For the full year FY26, net profit rose 12.04% YoY to Rs 473.87 crore, while revenue surged 43.33% YoY to Rs 3,251.63 crore. PBT for FY26 increased 14.25% YoY to Rs 600.32 crore. Net cash flow from operating activities turned negative at Rs 589.96 crore in FY26 compared with positive cash flow of Rs 453.01 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26. Techno Electric & Engineering Company provides engineering, procurement and construction services to the three segments of power sector including generation, transmission and distribution. The company is also engaged in generation of wind power through wind turbine generators in the states of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka. The company is recognised for its expertise in the domains of light construction and heavy engineering segments across the countrys power sector.