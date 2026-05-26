Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 14.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 1010.04 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 14.96% to Rs 114.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1010.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.04% to Rs 473.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.33% to Rs 3251.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2268.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.