Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 31.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 630.34 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 31.44% to Rs 93.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 630.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 525.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales630.34525.97 20 OPM %15.7917.57 -PBDT124.78138.18 -10 PBT118.47136.13 -13 NP93.33136.12 -31
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