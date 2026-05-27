Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2026.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd crashed 10.06% to Rs 1080.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26518 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 1514.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month. Ion Exchange (India) Ltd lost 6.91% to Rs 379.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16104 shares in the past one month. Easy Trip Planners Ltd shed 6.75% to Rs 7.46. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.32 lakh shares in the past one month.