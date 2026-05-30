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Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 711.70 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 15.33% to Rs 76.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 711.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 702.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.37% to Rs 285.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 2758.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2595.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales711.70702.28 1 2758.982595.58 6 OPM %19.5815.71 -16.9616.00 - PBDT138.18121.29 14 511.40461.08 11 PBT105.4191.50 15 387.97353.24 10 NP76.0865.97 15 285.31256.19 11

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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