Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 711.70 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 15.33% to Rs 76.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 711.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 702.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.37% to Rs 285.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 2758.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2595.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.