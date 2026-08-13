Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 804.97 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 68.38% to Rs 133.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 804.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 632.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales804.97632.85 27 OPM %22.0717.66 -PBDT203.84136.28 50 PBT174.95107.58 63 NP133.6979.40 68
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