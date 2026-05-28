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TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 70.55% to Rs 67.11 crore

Net Loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.55% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 269.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales67.1139.35 71 269.34227.81 18 OPM %-4.071.65 -2.091.60 - PBDT-2.49-0.08 -3013 5.643.19 77 PBT-3.31-0.77 -330 2.401.00 140 NP-4.24-0.83 -411 0.220.11 100

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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