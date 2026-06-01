Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 15.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.24% to Rs 32.64 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 15.63% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.21% to Rs 8.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.53% to Rs 226.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.