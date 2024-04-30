Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 9.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 9.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 37.90 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 9.03% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 37.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.9031.63 20 OPM %6.8913.66 -PBDT3.534.26 -17 PBT3.013.71 -19 NP2.622.88 -9

