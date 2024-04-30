Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 9.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 37.90 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 9.03% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 37.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.9031.636.8913.663.534.263.013.712.622.88

