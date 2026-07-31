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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 38.92 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 9.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.9237.23 5 OPM %6.535.18 -PBDT2.211.85 19 PBT1.401.28 9 NP1.020.93 10

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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