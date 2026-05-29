Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 526.78 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 58.13% to Rs 42.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 526.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.72% to Rs 142.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 1691.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1638.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.