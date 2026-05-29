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Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 526.78 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 58.13% to Rs 42.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 526.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.72% to Rs 142.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 1691.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1638.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales526.78536.11 -2 1691.941638.65 3 OPM %11.4227.96 -13.6620.74 - PBDT92.54150.31 -38 296.23360.53 -18 PBT67.32124.12 -46 201.11259.20 -22 NP42.67101.91 -58 142.65200.12 -29

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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