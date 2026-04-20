Tega Industries incorporates wholly owned subsidiary Tega Solutions

Tega Industries announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in India in the name of Tega Solutions on 01 April 2026.

The company received the certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 17 April 2026.

Tega Solutions has been established to provide management consultancy services and to operate as a Global Capability Centre (GCC), including functioning as a global cost centre for group entities.

TSL is incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and is therefore a related party of the company and its other subsidiaries. The subsidiary has an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore and a paid-up share capital of Rs 99 crore, subscribed in cash.