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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 108.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tega Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 108.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
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Sales rise 383.99% to Rs 1723.44 crore

Net loss of Tega Industries reported to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 383.99% to Rs 1723.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 356.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1723.44356.09 384 OPM %3.2215.61 -PBDT-42.8566.30 PL PBT-116.4843.21 PL NP-108.2535.34 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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