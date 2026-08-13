Tega Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 108.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 383.99% to Rs 1723.44 croreNet loss of Tega Industries reported to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 383.99% to Rs 1723.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 356.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1723.44356.09 384 OPM %3.2215.61 -PBDT-42.8566.30 PL PBT-116.4843.21 PL NP-108.2535.34 PL
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