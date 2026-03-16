Tejas Networks jumps after securing 4G network expansion order in South Asia

Tejas Networks rose 4.30% to Rs 442.35 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order to supply its 4G radio access network (RAN) solutions for a mobile network expansion project in South Asia.

The company said its 4G multiband radio products will be deployed at multiple locations across the operators network as part of the project. The order marks a step in expanding Tejas Networks international wireless customer base.

Tejas Networks added that its wireless product portfolio includes 4G and 5G RAN offerings along with a converged 4G/5G core solution designed to support multi-band and multi-mode operations for telecom operators.