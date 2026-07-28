Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 202.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.94% to Rs 401.82 croreNet Loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 202.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 193.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.94% to Rs 401.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 201.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales401.82201.98 99 OPM %-24.98-67.17 -PBDT-176.46-200.89 12 PBT-270.81-297.35 9 NP-202.24-193.87 -4
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