Tejas Networks ships 17,000+ IP/MPLS routers for BharatNet Phase III

Tejas Networks has reached a major milestone by cumulatively shipping over 17,000 IP/MPLS routers for BharatNet Phase III. Tejas's industry-leading TJ1400 routers are being deployed in 9 states and 5 union territories across India by its PIA (Project Implementation Agency) partners and are carrying live traffic at multiple locations. Altogether, the company will be supplying nearly 60,000 TJ1400 routers for BharatNet Phase III which will be deployed across 55,000+ GPs (Gram Panchayats) and 2000 Blocks in the country.

Tejas Networks has a complete range of modular and compact next-generation access and aggregation routers for building terabit-scale IP/MPLS networks that meet stringent performance benchmarks. Powered by a pioneering Software-defined Hardware architecture, the company's indigenously designed carrier-class router portfolio ensures a flexible, scalable and reliable middle mile network for BharatNet.