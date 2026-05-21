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Tejas Networks signs MoU with Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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To jointly impart training in emerging telecom technologies to engineering students

Tejas Networks has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT) to jointly impart world-class training and certification in emerging telecom technologies to engineering students across Maharashtra, especially in the underserved regions of the state.

MahaIT serves as the nodal agency of the Government of Maharashtra for the efficient implementation of its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) initiatives including prestigious projects such as Aaple Sarkar, Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT), Mahanet (Bharatnet), Smart City among others. The purpose of the MoU is to jointly enable skilling and certification of engineering students, especially from Tier-2, Tier-3, and underserved regions of Maharashtra, in emerging telecom and digital technologies through online and instructor led training programs. The MoU also aims to explore joint areas of collaboration in skilling, industry-academia engagement, and technology-led capacity building in association with Maha IT.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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