Tejas Networks spurts after receiving Rs 1,537 crore BSNL 4G order from TCS

Tejas Networks jumped 8.49% to Rs 554.20 after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the supply of equipment for BSNL's 4G mobile network.

The LoI, dated 27 August 2026, covers the supply of Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment, accessories and installation materials for 18,685 sites.

The order is valued at Rs 1,537 crore. Tejas Networks said TCS will issue the detailed purchase order to the company in due course.

Tejas Networks is a telecommunications equipment and solutions provider. It designs and manufactures products for broadband, optical, wireless and other telecom networks. Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, as its majority shareholder.