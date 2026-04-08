Tejas Networks' WavePlexus portfolio wins Golden Peacock Innovative Product Award

Tejas Networks has been declared the winner of the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award (GPIPSA) for its WavePlexus portfolio of Radio Access Network (RAN) products.

The Golden Peacock Awards are administered by the Institute of Directors and are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in corporate innovation and governance. The company was also certified to have successfully met the rigorous standards and evaluation benchmarks of the Golden Peacock Excellence Model, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability-driven excellence.

The Golden Peacock award was adjudged by an eminent jury chaired by Hon'ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, along with other distinguished jury members from diverse fields. The awards have a meticulously defined and transparent evaluation criteria managed by independent professional assessors and are recognized as a 'Badge of Excellence' globally.