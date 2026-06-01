Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejassvi Aaharam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tejassvi Aaharam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 46.04% to Rs 14.18 crore

Net Loss of Tejassvi Aaharam reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.04% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 358.04% to Rs 82.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.189.71 46 82.0817.92 358 OPM %-1.48-0.31 --0.48-1.34 - PBDT-0.40-0.19 -111 -1.00-0.73 -37 PBT-0.40-0.19 -111 -1.00-0.73 -37 NP-0.40-0.19 -111 -1.00-0.73 -37

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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