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Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 29.41% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.21% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.553.21 -21 10.7912.90 -16 OPM %27.8422.12 -25.7631.63 - PBDT0.880.77 14 3.074.10 -25 PBT0.520.59 -12 1.653.19 -48 NP0.360.51 -29 1.232.33 -47

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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