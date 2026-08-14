Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 2.65 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.652.64 0 OPM %26.0423.11 -PBDT0.780.64 22 PBT0.420.29 45 NP0.270.25 8
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