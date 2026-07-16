Telge Projects consolidated net profit rises 139.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.82% to Rs 17.05 crore

Net profit of Telge Projects rose 139.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.82% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.058.4924.5214.844.421.703.891.552.831.18

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