Telge Projects consolidated net profit rises 139.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.82% to Rs 17.05 croreNet profit of Telge Projects rose 139.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.82% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.058.49 101 OPM %24.5214.84 -PBDT4.421.70 160 PBT3.891.55 151 NP2.831.18 140
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content