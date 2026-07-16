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Telge Projects consolidated net profit rises 139.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 100.82% to Rs 17.05 crore

Net profit of Telge Projects rose 139.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.82% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.058.49 101 OPM %24.5214.84 -PBDT4.421.70 160 PBT3.891.55 151 NP2.831.18 140

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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