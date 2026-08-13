Telogica reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 353.33% to Rs 14.28 croreNet loss of Telogica reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 353.33% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.283.15 353 OPM %4.069.21 -PBDT0.860.24 258 PBT0.760.16 375 NP-1.890.16 PL
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