Telogica standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 89.45% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net profit of Telogica rose 100.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.45% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.88% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 32.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.