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Telogica standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 89.45% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net profit of Telogica rose 100.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.45% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.88% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 32.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.367.58 89 32.3919.28 68 OPM %7.808.97 -6.427.52 - PBDT1.040.57 82 2.091.26 66 PBT0.930.39 138 1.751.02 72 NP0.960.48 100 1.431.70 -16

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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