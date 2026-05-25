Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.27% to Rs 345.96 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 83.56% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.27% to Rs 345.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 273.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.18% to Rs 91.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.68% to Rs 1090.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 743.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.