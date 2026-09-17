Tempsens Instruments (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.35% to Rs 118.71 crore

Net profit of Tempsens Instruments (India) rose 14.20% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 118.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.118.7189.0220.0223.1025.2421.7621.3918.4115.2013.31

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