Tempsens Instruments (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.35% to Rs 118.71 croreNet profit of Tempsens Instruments (India) rose 14.20% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 118.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales118.7189.02 33 OPM %20.0223.10 -PBDT25.2421.76 16 PBT21.3918.41 16 NP15.2013.31 14
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