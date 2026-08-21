The offer received bids for 32.86 crore shares as against 1.51 crore shares on offer.

Tempsens Instruments (India) received bids for 32,86,32,350 shares as against 1,51,81,667 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 21 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 21.65 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 August 2026 and will close on 24 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 285 and 300 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and multiples thereof

The offer comprises both fresh issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each aggregating up to Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of up to 18,500,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each.

Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 18.134 crore towards funding certain capital expenditure towards (i) electrical heating solutions and (ii) specialized cable solutions, Rs 55 crore towards prepayment of certain borrowings and balance towards general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Temsens Instruments (India) on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, raised Rs 194.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 64.84 crore shares at Rs 300 each to 29 anchor investors. Tempsens Instruments (India) is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer, engaged in the design and manufacture of customized temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions and specialised cables. Temperature sensing solutions product portfolio comprises thermocouple, resistance temperature detector, infrared pyrometer, online thermal imager, furnace monitoring camera, temperature and pressure gauge, temperature calibrator, level switch and gauge, diaphragm seals, fiber optic temperature sensor and heat flux sensor.

The end-user industries include power, steel, oil and gas, cement, chemicals, plastics, automotive, defence and space. In addition, it supply a broad range of OEMs, such as manufacturers in green energy, including wind, solar, fuel cells and battery storage as well as plastic injection moulding machine manufacturers, defence, aerospace companies and other advanced technology sectors. In FY26, the companys revenue mix remained diversified across its product segments, with temperature sensing solutions contributing 44.59% of revenue from operations, followed by specialized cables at 34.71% and electrical heating solutions at 20.70%. From a business model perspective, MRO accounted for 32.45% of FY26 revenue, while the remaining 67.55% was contributed by projects/OEM business.