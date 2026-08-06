Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 1544.75 crore

Net profit of Tenneco Clean Air India declined 1.66% to Rs 165.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 167.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 1544.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1285.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1544.751285.6215.9817.80247.16252.59219.40227.22165.04167.82

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