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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Tenneco Clean Air India consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 1544.75 crore

Net profit of Tenneco Clean Air India declined 1.66% to Rs 165.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 167.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 1544.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1285.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1544.751285.62 20 OPM %15.9817.80 -PBDT247.16252.59 -2 PBT219.40227.22 -3 NP165.04167.82 -2

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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