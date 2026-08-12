Tera Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.32% to Rs 49.87 croreNet profit of Tera Software remain constant at Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.32% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.8732.74 52 OPM %14.3422.94 -PBDT6.176.45 -4 PBT5.956.34 -6 NP4.654.65 0
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