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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tera Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tera Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.32% to Rs 49.87 crore

Net profit of Tera Software remain constant at Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.32% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.8732.74 52 OPM %14.3422.94 -PBDT6.176.45 -4 PBT5.956.34 -6 NP4.654.65 0

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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