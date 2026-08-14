Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 33.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co rose 33.66% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.2329.0736.765.616.454.326.194.036.755.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News