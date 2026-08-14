Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 33.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 6.23 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co rose 33.66% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.2329.07 -79 OPM %36.765.61 -PBDT6.454.32 49 PBT6.194.03 54 NP6.755.05 34
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