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Terai Tea Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.72% to Rs 33.14 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.72% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.65% to Rs 5.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 88.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.1418.44 80 88.71102.99 -14 OPM %-14.33-49.30 --4.96-1.81 - PBDT2.78-8.85 LP 6.305.59 13 PBT2.59-9.01 LP 5.144.30 20 NP0.79-4.97 LP 5.189.53 -46

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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