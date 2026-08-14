Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 28.48 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries rose 35.90% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.4825.7514.0110.172.562.071.080.781.060.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News