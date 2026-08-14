Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 28.48 croreNet profit of Texel Industries rose 35.90% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.4825.75 11 OPM %14.0110.17 -PBDT2.562.07 24 PBT1.080.78 38 NP1.060.78 36
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