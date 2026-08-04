Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 3.61 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings declined 55.49% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.614.05 -11 OPM %-48.75-10.86 -PBDT2.895.38 -46 PBT2.304.76 -52 NP1.503.37 -55
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