Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has secured a contract from South Western Railway for outsourcing of Overhead Equipment (OHE) & Power Supply Installation (PSI) maintenance activities.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is for a period of two years and is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issuance.

The scope of work includes maintenance of OHE and PSI infrastructure, which are critical for railway electrification and operations.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.