Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured an order worth Rs 23.57 crore from Hindalco Industries for the supply of one BTAP rake and one brake van.

The company said the order will be executed within five months from the date of the purchase order. Texmaco clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Hindalco Industries, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical. The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The counter shed 0.95% to Rs 97.64 on the BSE.