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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail bags Rs 24-cr order from Transport Corporation of India

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 24-cr order from Transport Corporation of India

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Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
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Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 24.48 crore from Transport Corporation of India for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of one rake comprising ACT-1 and BVCM wagons.

The order is to be executed within 16 weeks from the date of the Letter of Intent (LOI).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), part of the Adventz Group, is engaged in railway and infrastructure businesses through its Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure-Electrical segments. The company reported a 70.57% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.03 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, declined 16.90% YoY to Rs 756.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 3.95% to close at Rs 113.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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