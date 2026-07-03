Texmaco Rail bags Rs 27-cr signalling & Kavach order from South Central Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 26.56 crore order from South Central Railway for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works.

The contract involves the provision of automatic block signaling and Kavach works and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

Following this order, the outstanding order book of the company's Infra Rail & Green Energy division has increased to Rs 1,159.94 crore. The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 0.40% to close at Rs 112.40 on the BSE.