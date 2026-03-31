Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 357.11 crore from JSW Group for the manufacture and supply of BLSS, BLCS, and BFNV rakes along with BVCM wagons.

The contract is domestic in nature and will be executed within 11 months. The company stated that the order is not a related party transaction and that its promoters have no interest in JSW Group.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.