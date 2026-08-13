Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that IVC Logistics has placed a purchase order worth Rs 77.76 crore for the supply of three rakes of ACT1 wagons, along with one BVCM wagon with each rake.

According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed on or before 31 March 2027. The company has clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), part of the Adventz Group, is engaged in railway and infrastructure businesses through its Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure-Electrical segments.