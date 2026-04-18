Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 3-cr order from Modern Coach Factory

Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 3-cr order from Modern Coach Factory

Image
Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.06 crore from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of bogie frame assemblies for non-AC air spring type LHB Fiat bogies. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 301 days from the date of order.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter advanced 2.35% to Rs 106.03 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank records PAT of Rs 13,702 crore in Q4; board OKs dividend of Rs 12/share

Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2026 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story