Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 3-cr order from Modern Coach Factory

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.06 crore from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of bogie frame assemblies for non-AC air spring type LHB Fiat bogies. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 301 days from the date of order.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.