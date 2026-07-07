Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 71-cr order from Central Warehousing Corporation

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 70.72 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation for the manufacture and supply of BLSS rakes along with Brake Van.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within 180 days from the date of issuance of the letter of award.

The company said the order value stands at Rs 70.72 crore, including taxes. It further clarified that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order.

The company also stated that the contract does not fall under the category of related-party transactions.