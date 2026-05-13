Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.32% to Rs 1166.97 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 45.03% to Rs 57.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.32% to Rs 1166.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1346.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.68% to Rs 195.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 4377.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5106.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.