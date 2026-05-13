Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 13.32% to Rs 1166.97 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 45.03% to Rs 57.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.32% to Rs 1166.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1346.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.68% to Rs 195.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 4377.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5106.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1166.971346.36 -13 4377.275106.57 -14 OPM %9.127.25 -8.929.15 - PBDT85.9983.62 3 327.48411.12 -20 PBT72.5472.73 0 280.43367.98 -24 NP57.6839.77 45 195.15249.18 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story