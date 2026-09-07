Texmaco Rail & Engineering rallies on Rs 131-crore order win

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 5.07% to Rs 121.87 after the company announced orders worth a combined Rs 131.36 crore.

The company received two domestic orders. Transport Corporation of India awarded a Rs 24.48-crore order for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of one rake of Type ACT-1 wagons along with one BVCM wagon. The order is to be executed within 16 weeks from the date of the letter of intent.

Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing awarded a Rs 106.88-crore order for the manufacture and supply of four rakes of BFNS22.9 wagons along with four BVCM wagons. The order is to be completed by 26 May 2027.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is one of the promoters of Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing. The company said there is no conflict of interest and the transaction has been carried out on an arm's-length basis. Separately, the company also appointed Shibu Mathews as its chief financial officer with effect from 5 September 2026. Mathews is a chartered accountant with 26 years of experience in finance leadership roles across companies including MRF, Bharti Airtel and ITC. His areas of expertise include corporate treasury, financial planning and strategy, business finance, risk management, working capital, capital allocation and internal controls. Texmaco Rail & Engineering is an engineering and infrastructure company that is primarily engaged in manufacturing railway wagons, coaches, and locomotives, as well as providing related services.